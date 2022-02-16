Tuesday was supposed to be a day baseball fans look forward to all winter, especially in places like Milwaukee.

Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to spring training this week but the ongoing lockout has league facilities in Arizona and Florida empty.

How did we get here?

The previous collective bargaining agreement expired at midnight on December 2 with no further agreement in place. The lockout began.

Despite the hard deadline, there was little progress between players and the league. CBSSports provides a great timeline of what has transpired in the negotiations thus far.

