We take for granted what it means to live in a truly free country. A country where our sovereignty is never in question.

Just look at what is happening at the border of Ukriane. There is the very real chance that before the end of the week, Russia will invade the small nation.

Tanks will be in the streets, armored personnel carriers will rumble through neighborhoods, and fighter jets will be screaming overhead.

Despite all of our problems here, we don’t have to worry about that. With all of the things that genuinely worry me, a foreign occupying force invading our borders is not one of them. It’s not even on the list.

I can’t wrap my head around having to fear that. I just don’t get it. It is so easy to take our freedom for granted.

We argue and we bicker and we don’t always get along with each other as Americans but all of that pales in comparison to actually worrying about another nation marching cross our border and occupying our cities.

Imagine if there was the real chance that Washington, D.C. could fall. That’s what they’re facing in Kiev.

Imagine the sleepless nights, the fear for our children, the uncertainty and stress.

The things we take for granted as Americans.