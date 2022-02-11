Evan Hughes and our friends at Central Standard Distillery stopped by to share with us some wonderful cocktails for the action packed weekend.
Cupids Cosmo
1 1/2 oz Door County Cherry Vodka
1/2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
3/4 oz Triple Sec
Combine in a shaker with ice. Shake! Pour into martini glass. Garnish with lime.
Super Bowl-evardier
1 1/2 oz Red Cabin Bourbon
1 oz Aperol or Campari
1 oz Sweet Vermouth
Combine in a mixing glass with ice. Stir! Pour in a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange peel