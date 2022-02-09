The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing have not been the experience of a lifetime for some athletes.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova took to Instagram complaining of the food being served while she was in COVID-19 quarantine in a local hotel.

Russian athlete Valeria Vasnetsova posted this photo on Instagram.



She says that the same meal has been served at the Winter Olympics in Beijing for "breakfast, lunch, and dinner for five days already." pic.twitter.com/AspgWEqutb — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 7, 2022

The photo appears to show the following items: plain pasta, some sort of red sauce, potatoes, a pale chicken-looking substance, and some type of bone-in meat.

Much of it looks unappetizing, some of it looks down-right inedible. Many would struggle to eat this meal once. Now imagine having it served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner five days straight, which has been the case according to the Russian athlete.

“My stomach hurts,” Vasnetsova’s post reads. “I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.”

The Associated Press is also reporting that other Olympic teams have raised concerns over the living conditions of quarantined athletes.