3-time gold medal winner Shaun White announced earlier this year that the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing would be his final competition ever.

“I haven’t really said this too much so this is going to feel weird coming out of my mouth,” said White on NBC’s The Today Show. “This is, I think, my last run.”

White, 35, won gold in the half-pipe snowboarding competition in 2006, 2010, and 2018.

“It’s hard to talk about, you know,” said White. “My whole life I’ve been looked at as super-human because I do these things. I’ve prided myself on being that individual. Realizing that I’m human has taken a toll.

White begins his final quest for gold Tuesday night in the half-pipe qualifying round.

ABC’s Alex Presha joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. with a preview. You can listen live here.