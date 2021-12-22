It’s the ultimate sign of respect.

The Baltimore Ravens “17 Bulldog” package designed to double and triple team Packers wide receiver Davante Adams tells you everything you need to know about how Adams is viewed around the NFL.

Bracket coverage, over the top help, a cheating safety…Adams has seen it all and still posted some of the most eye-popping numbers in Packers history.

In 113 games, Adams’ 70 touchdown receptions are second to only Hall of Famer Don Hutson. By the end of the season, Adams will pass Hutson, Jordy Nelson and maybe Sterling Sharpe for second place for most receiving yards in franchise history.

Unfortunately, Adams’ future in Green Bay remains in question.

In building an 11-3 record, the Packers have proven they can play and win without all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and pro-bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.

To their credit, the Packers are 1-0 without Adams in the lineup this season. But what about next year, and the year after that?

If Aaron Rodgers returns, he will no doubt push hard for Adams to return has his number-1 receiver. If Rodgers leaves, the Packers should desperately want Adams back to provide Jordan Love with a top-tier target.

Talk about the future of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers is the centerpiece of discussion. Adams’s name should be in the same breath.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.