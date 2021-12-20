In just over a month, Aaron Rodgers should win his fourth NFL MVP award.

The combination of Rodgers’ three touchdown performance in a win over the Baltimore Ravens and Tom Brady’s two turnover bed-wetting in a shutout loss to the Saints shifted the odds in favor of the Packers signal-caller.

On a national scale, Rodgers’ likeability reached an all-time low with the whole “immunized” versus “vaccinated” mess. A portion of the national media who took Rodgers to task own an MVP vote. Against their preference, most will vote for Rodgers because he’s just that good.

Since breaking his pinky toe, Rodgers has 13 touchdowns and just one interception. The Packers have vaulted to the top seed in the NFC with three games to play. The Packers not only have a one game advantage over three teams, but they are also in beneficial position in the world of tiebreakers.

Rodgers led the Packers past the Cardinals without top wide receiver, Davante Adams.

Missing his entire opening week starting offensive line, Rodgers led the Packers to a home win over the Rams, and road win over the Ravens.

Rodgers leads the NFL in quarterback rating and has just four interceptions on his ledger. The Packers are division champs and will be the NFC’s top-seed.

Rodgers deserves to be the second player in NFL history to win four MVP awards.

Voters may not want to cast a vote his way, but today, he is the obvious choice.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.