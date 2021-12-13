Over the weekend, I was doing my daily reading on social media and it seemed at every scroll, I kept running into an article that talked about how actor Tom Cruise sends his friends this special, decadent holiday cake every year around Christmas. That got me curious. What’s in this rave-worthy sweet treat? I did a little digging and found a similar recipe, albeit much simpler and easier for the lay person to make.

Just in case you’re curious, HERE’S the cake that Cruise sends to his friends… it’s currently sold out.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker.

INGREDIENTS:

-1 can (14 oz) coconut milk (not cream of coconut)

-1 box super moist white cake mix

-1/4 cup water

-3 egg whites

-3/4 cup flaked coconut (sweetened or unsweetened will work)

-1 cup white vanilla baking chips (6 oz)

-1 3/4 cups powdered sugar

-1/3 cup butter or margarine, softened

-1/2 teaspoon vanilla

DIRECTIONS: