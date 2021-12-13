Over the weekend, I was doing my daily reading on social media and it seemed at every scroll, I kept running into an article that talked about how actor Tom Cruise sends his friends this special, decadent holiday cake every year around Christmas. That got me curious. What’s in this rave-worthy sweet treat? I did a little digging and found a similar recipe, albeit much simpler and easier for the lay person to make.
Just in case you’re curious, HERE’S the cake that Cruise sends to his friends… it’s currently sold out.
Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker.
INGREDIENTS:
-1 can (14 oz) coconut milk (not cream of coconut)
-1 box super moist white cake mix
-1/4 cup water
-3 egg whites
-3/4 cup flaked coconut (sweetened or unsweetened will work)
-1 cup white vanilla baking chips (6 oz)
-1 3/4 cups powdered sugar
-1/3 cup butter or margarine, softened
-1/2 teaspoon vanilla
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Grease the inside of a Bundt pan
with butter and lightly dust with flour to prevent sticking. Reserve 1/3 cup coconut milk for frosting.
- In large bowl, beat cake mix, remaining coconut milk (1 1/3 cups), the water and egg whites with electric mixer. If you don’t have a mixer, stir thoroughly with a mixing spoon. Stir in 1/2 cup of the coconut until well combined. Pour into pan.
- Bake as directed on box. Cool completely; about 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, in 2-quart bowl, microwave vanilla baking chips uncovered on High about 30 seconds or until melted. Stir, if chips are not completely melted, microwave 15 seconds longer, then stir until all chips are melted. Stir in powdered sugar, butter, reserved 1/3 cup coconut milk and the vanilla. Cover; refrigerate 30 minutes. (If frosting becomes too firm to spread, microwave uncovered on High 10 to 15 seconds to soften; stir until smooth.)
- Spread frosting over cake. Immediately sprinkle top with 1/4 cup coconut or more if you like.