The 6888th Central Postal Delivery Battalion is on track to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

During WWII as mail and packages destined for troops far from home were backing up, the 6888th went into action. They sorted and routed mail for millions of service members and civilians, providing a link to what was happening at home.

The 6888th was the only black, all female battalion to serve overseas during WWII.

The Senate has passed a measure that would award the medal to members of the battalion. IT is still awaiting passage in the U.S. House.

While in Washington, D.C. for a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, WTMJ’s John Mercure recently spoke with Karim Hurt, a woman lobbying for the medal passage.

