If the Wisconsin Badgers are going to silence their doubters and finally qualify for the college football playoff, their performance in the next 5 weeks is paramount.

The college football season returns this weekend, and unconventionally, the Badgers welcome a tough big ten opponent to Camp Randall Stadium for their season opener.

Penn State comes to Madison Saturday as a top 20 team with Big Ten title hopes of their own. It doesn’t necessarily get easier after this Saturday either.

They’ll play Eastern Michigan after that, shouldn’t be any problems there, but then things get interesting.

They’ll have an early week 3 bye, then head to Soldier Field in Chicago for a showdown with ninth ranked Notre Dame, then it’s Michigan back at Camp Randall.

After that gauntlet, the only ranked team left on their schedule is Iowa. And that game will be played in Madison.

They’ll still have to likely go through Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, but if they can beat Penn State, Notre Dame, and Michigan, the College Football Playoff will be in their sights.

Always a bridesmaid, never a bride. Bucky always seems so close, only to be thwarted by a scrappy Northwestern or a dominant Buckeyes squad.

If the Badgers truly want to be considered a top ten program, at least one appearance in the 4-team playoff will be required.

If not? Well, then it’s back to the Capitol One Bowl.