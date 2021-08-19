The Pentagon says the U.S. military is ramping up evacuations out of Afghanistan, and that 7,000 civilians have been taken out of the country since August 14.

Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters that 12 C-17 aircraft departed with 2,000 evacuees over the past 24 hours.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing Thursday, Taylor said the military now has enough aircraft to get 5,000-9,000 people out a day, depending on how many have been processed and other factors, such as weather.

There are now about 5,200 U.S. troops at the airport, a number that has been steadily increasing in recent days.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is frustrated with President Biden’s failure to secure the evacuation of Americans as well as Afghan allies.

“We are depending upon the generosity and the goodwill of the Taliban to guarantee the safe passage of our people,” said Gallagher. “That does not give me any confidence. This is an absolute fiasco.”

