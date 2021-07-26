As venues across the region increase event capacity and the Milwaukee community excitedly welcomes a return to pre-pandemic entertainment, the long-anticipated Improv is preparing to make its official debut in Wisconsin. The legendary comedy brand announced it will open its doors at The Corners of Brookfield on Friday, August 20.

The 13,049-square-foot premium entertainment venue, located on the lower level of the northeast side of the town center, features two live performance stages with full food and bar service. Entertainment it will bring to the greater Southeast Wisconsin community will include some of the top comedians in the industry. The venue will also focus on discovering and empowering local talent through open mic nights, showcases and performance spotlights.

All tickets are now on sale at https://improv.com/milwaukee/ and that is where you can find all acts announced from opening through beginning of December. Some highlights include Steve Byrne, Melissa Villasenor, D.L. Hughley, TJ Miller, Steve Rannazzisi, Bob Saget and more.

To manage its first-to-Wisconsin comedy venue, Improv has chosen Jayk Burczyk as the General Manager of operations. Burczyk comes to the position with nearly a decade of experience in the Milwaukee area hospitality industry, most recently at Boone and Crockett, Hacienda Beer Company and Fuel Café.

“Improv Milwaukee” will be the company’s 25th location nationwide, with other venues in Los Angeles, Irvine, San Jose, Chicago, Houston, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Washington, D.C. and more. Over the decades, the talent who have graced Improv stages include Richard Pryor, Billy Crystal, Lily Tomlin, Freddie Prinze, Andy Kaufman, Eddie Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, Jay Leno, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler, and Dave Chappelle.

Byrne was a guest with John Mercure on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Listen to their conversation above.