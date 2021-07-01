You may not know DJ Shawna, but you likely know her work. Born Shawna Nichols, she is the in-house DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

When the music is pumping and the crowd is jumping inside Fiserv, there is a good chance it’s being orchestrated by the 34-year-old Nichols.

“I love being the energy for the crowd,” Nichols told me recently. “It’s an honor to be part of the Bucks and part of crowd during this historic Bucks run.”

Nichols played basketball at the University of Wisconsin and professionally overseas. She says she still misses playing competitively but is grateful that she can touch the game she loves through her music.

“I feel like this (DJ’ing) is my new calling. It allows me to stay close to the action,” she told me.

And yes, the Bucks players do make requests. They send song suggestions up to Nichols and she tries to play as many of them as possible.

“Especially the music when the team comes out onto the floor. Each player has the song they like. And if I can help get the guys pumped up, I’m thrilled to be able to do it.”

She is DJ Shawna, the one getting the crowd and the players amped up inside Fiserv Forum.

