Fiserv Forum is hopping on game day and so is the Bucks Pro Shop right next door.

“This is what we live for,” Bucks Director of Retail Chrysta Jorgensen told me as we chatted inside the Bucks Pro shop. “It is crazy busy, but it’s crazy in a good way.”

Jorgensen say the most popular items are anything related to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the new blue City Edition jersey and women’s gear. She also tells me that hats are more popular than in years past.

As she showed me around the Pro Shop, Jorgensen was in constant motion, re-arranging jerseys, stacking caps, and straightening forest green foam fingers.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” she laughed. “Sleep is overrated; maybe in August.”