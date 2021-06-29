Trae Young is a 22-year-old budding superstar in the National Basketball Association, but as much attention as his play is getting, it’s his showmanship that has people around the league talking.

First in line to show their disapproval are many Milwaukee Bucks fans.

Late in the third quarter of game one, Young crossed over, stepped past a screen, and hit a three-pointer with nobody covering him. Before he put up the shot, though, he did what many are calling a “shimmy”.

TRAE YOUNG IS SO DISRESPECTFUL 💀



He hits the shimmy before taking a 3 pic.twitter.com/kZHiUOTTnq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021

Then in game two, he did it again.

What do Bucks fans think about Young showing up his opponents on the court? WTMJ’s John Mercure set out onto the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum to find out. Listen to their reactions above.