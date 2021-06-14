“We dogs.”

That’s what PJ Tucker said during the Milwaukee Bucks first round series sweep of the Miami Heat.

Tucker was drawing a line in the sand. Telling anyone who would listen that this isn’t the Bucks of the past few years. This isn’t the same team that exited too early from the playoffs based on the standards set when they finished each of the past two seasons with the NBA’s best record.

“The perception of us and what people think in the past, we’re erasing all that,” said Tucker after a game three victory over Miami in the first round. “We come out every night focused, not shying away from moments.”

Tucker was the main defender of former MVP Kevin Durant during the Bucks game three win Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Tucker held Durant to nine points on 25 percent shooting as his primary defender.

“Kevin Durant rarely looks fazed at anything,” said Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Zora Stephenson. “His form, his pace, it’s all usually on his time and you could tell that PJ Tucker was affecting that in game four.”

The series shifts back to Brooklyn tied at two games apiece.

Stephenson was a guest on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Monday.