Time was the talk of unidentified flying objects was reserved for the basement-dwellers. The tin foil hat types.

Those days are long gone.

Over the course of the last few years, the Pentagon has been releasing loads of classified material that shows U.S. Military encounters with what they call Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAP’s.

In 2004, Top Gun Navy Pilot David Fravor was on a training flight when he spotted a tic tac shaped object about the size of his F-15 Super Hornet. The object behaving unlike anything he’d ever seen. There were three other pilots who also so the object, including Liuetenant Alex Dietrich. Both detailed the encounter on ’60 Minutes’ on CBS this past weekend.

The era of calling UFO sightings fake is gone. There are things flying around in our airspace that the U.S. Government confirms they cannot identify.

Christopher Mellon served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence under Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush. Mellon grew concerned nothing was being done about UAP’s. He and a group of colleagues started telling anyone who would listen about the hard evidence of encounters with the U.S. Military and unidentified aircraft.

The Department of Defense has it’s own UAP task force, and members of the U.S. Military are encouraged to come forward with strange sightings and experiences.

It’s a topic no longer reserved for the conspiracy theorists and the crazies. It’s gone mainstream, and some of the most important people in the world are paying attention.