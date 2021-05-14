Since 2004, the UW athletic department has been led by the man who put Wisconsin college football on the map.

Barry Alvarez announced in April that he would be stepping down as athletic director this summer.

In 1990, Alvarez was introduced as the head coach of the Badgers football team. He was inheriting a team that hadn’t had a winning record since 1984 and won just seven conference games during that stretch.

He came in with the confidence needed to revive a struggling program.

“Let me just say this,” said Alvarez at his introductory press conference, “they better get season tickets right now because before long they probably won’t be able to.”

He was right. Camp Randall Stadium now sells out every Saturday each fall.

Alvarez boasts a record of 120-73-4 during his time as head coach of the Badgers, including three Big Ten Conference Championships (1993, 1998, 1999) and a 9-4 bowl record.

In 2004, Alvarez became the athletic director replacing Pat Richter. He’d go on to coach one more season before stepping down to focus on his new role full time.

Alvarez joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Thursday. Listen to the conversation above.