Nancy Lieberman, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, two-time Olympian, and one of the greatest players of all-time, will deliver an inspirational message recognizing the contributions and resilience of female entrepreneurs in honor of Women’s History Month during a Back2Business Forum hosted by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv on Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

Lieberman will deliver a keynote address based on her experience as a pioneer for women in sports, why a focus on equality is more relevant today than ever, and the importance of female entrepreneurship. As part of the program, representatives from minority women-owned small businesses in the Milwaukee area will receive $10,000 Back2Business grants.

Kim Knaak, Member Services Director of digital marketing agency Small Business Milwaukee, will provide advice to the small businesses to help them improve their online presence.

Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin and Fiserv Chief Financial Officer Bob Hau will also give remarks during Thursday’s Forum and will present the grants, alongside Lieberman, to deserving small businesses. Fiserv President and CEO Frank Bisignano will also give remarks virtually during the event.