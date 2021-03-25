Gary Wetzel is an American hero.

Gary Wetzel was born in South Milwaukee in 1947. In 1965 at the age of 18 he joined the U.S Army. He was sent to Vietnam and became a door gunner in the 173rd Assault Helicopter Company.

On January 8, 1968 near Ap Dong An, Wetzel’s helicopter was shot down. The survivors, including Wetzel, came under heavy fire, Wetzel was severely wounded but continued to man his machine gun and help his fellow shoulders. Wetzel survived but had to have his left arm amputated.

On November 19. 1968, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions by President Lyndon Johnson. Wetzel continues to live in South Milwaukee.

I recently had the chance to talk to him about the day he almost lost his life.