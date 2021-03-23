I Just read a very cool book that took me on a journey.

The book is “Make Legal U-Turn When Necessary” by Allison Diedrick.

A work opportunity for her husband led Allison to pack up her family and leave the comfort and security of Wisconsin for the unknown land of California. She had mixed feelings from the beginning. Once Allison got to California, the feelings transformed from mixed to full on despair.

Her journey is sad, funny, and ultimately uplifting.

I recently interviewed Allison about her book.