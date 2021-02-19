If you’re looking for a fun happy hour at home, these seasoned pretzels and deliciously creamy martini will hit the spot.

INGREDIENTS:

-16 oz. bag of pretzel twists (you can use regular mini pretzels too)

-1 tsp. garlic powder

-1 tsp. onion powder

-1 pkg.- 1 oz. ranch seasoning packet

-1/3 cup butter flavored popcorn oil (you can use canola oil as a substitute)

-1 tsp. Lawry’s seasoning salt

-2 tbsp. soy sauce

DIRECTIONS:

-Preheat oven to 250 degrees, put parchment paper on a 9×13 metal pan.

-Mix garlic powder, onion powder, ranch packet, popcorn oil, seasoning salt and soy sauce in a bowl. Stir well.

-Put pretzels in a large bowl and pour mixture on top of the pretzels. Mix well until all the pretzels are covered.

-Spread pretzel mixture on the 9×13 pan, spread out as evenly as possible.

-Place in oven for 30-40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

-Let it cool for a 1/2 hour before enjoying.

Coco-hazelnut raspberry martini

INGREDIENTS:

-1oz. chocolate liqueur

-1oz. Chambord or raspberry liqueur

-1 oz. Frangelico or hazelnut liqueur

-1 1/2 oz. vodka

-1oz. half-n-half

DIRECTIONS:

-Put all the ingredients in a martini shaker 1/2 full of ice. Shake for 10 seconds. Pour into your favorite cocktail glass. Enjoy. Feel free to put more ice in the glass if you need to water down the martini a bit.