MILWAUKEE — There are few experiences more frustrating than arriving at the airport on time just to have your flight delayed. Luckily for those flying out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), you’re statistically less likely to be delayed here than at other U.S. airports in 2023.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, and reported first by our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, more than 80% of departures out of MKE were on time between January and September 2023.

More specifically, the percentage of departing flights that left on time from Mitchell Airport during that timeframe was 3.9% higher than the national average of 76.5%. The total number of flights delayed between Jan. and Sept. of this year was 3,342.

However, the number of flights canceled from MKE during this timeframe (394) is higher than the national average by 0.5%. More than 20% of those cancellations were from Southwest Airlines flights, the statistics show.

Harold Mester, Director of Public Affairs & Marketing for Mitchell International Airport, told the Milwaukee Business Journal that the higher rate of cancellations likely came from a wave of severe weather in February 2023, when a record 83 flights were canceled.

