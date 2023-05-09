MADISON, Wis. — The hard-working WTMJ news team was honored during the 2022 Wisconsin Broadcast Association (WBA) Awards for Excellence on Saturday, May 6, bringing home a total of 24 awards including first-place finishes for both ‘Station of the Year’ and ‘News Operation of the Year’ in large markets.
Below, you’ll find a full list of WTMJ’s winners in first, second and third place among various awards. Please note that WTMJ competes in the ‘Large Market Radio News and Talk’ field.
- 1st Place: Best Significant Community Impact – Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service
- 1st Place: Best Live On-Scene Reporting — Darrell Brooks Trial Verdict
- 1st Place: Best Speciality Programming — WTMJ Holiday Radio Show
- 1st Place: Best Newscast — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Oct. 26, 2022
- 1st Place: Best Promotional Announcement — Bucks All the Way
- 1st Place: Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement — Kohler Services
- 1st Place: Best Website — WTMJ.com
- 1st Place: Best Web Story – Milwaukee Police Officer Heads to the Super Bowl
- 1st Place: Best Use of Social Media — WTMJ
- 1st Place: Best Original Digital Content — WTMJ 2022: As It Happened
- 1st Place: Best Online Personality — Steve Scaffidi
- 1st Place: Best Online Breaking News Coverage — MLB & Players Union Reach Labor Deal
- 2nd Place: Best Newscast — Wisconsin’s Morning News – Nov. 9, 2022
- 2nd Place: Best Morning Radio Show — Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano
- 2nd Place: Best Radio Show — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure
- 2nd Place: Best Spot News — Police Officer Shot on Milwaukee’s North Side
- 2nd Place: Best Hard News/Investigative — School Board Race Gets Political
- 2nd Place: Best Use of Audio in Radio News — Special Olympics Wisconsin
- 2nd Place: Best Election Coverage — Decision Wisconsin 2022
- 3rd Place: Best Continuing Coverage — Milwaukee Police Officer Shot
- 3rd Place: Best Spot News — Waukesha County Courthouse Evacuation
- 3rd Place: Best News Writing — Mother’s Day Brunch
WTMJ was also recently named as the winner of the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters Crystal Award for excellence in community service.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:
- EXTRA POINTS: Don’t call it a rebuild, Green Bay
- Three people shot in Fond du Lac apartment complex, suspects still at large
- MPS staff member facing 10 felony charges related to child enticement, sexual assault of a child
- ‘Living in a Dynamic World:’ Upcoming Milwaukee Futures Museum exhibit showcases global landscapes
- REPORT: Increased violence and lack of staff leading to deadliest year for Wisconsin law enforcement since 2000
READ: WTMJ wins NAB Crystal Award for excellence in community service