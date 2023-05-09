MADISON, Wis. — The hard-working WTMJ news team was honored during the 2022 Wisconsin Broadcast Association (WBA) Awards for Excellence on Saturday, May 6, bringing home a total of 24 awards including first-place finishes for both ‘Station of the Year’ and ‘News Operation of the Year’ in large markets.

Below, you’ll find a full list of WTMJ’s winners in first, second and third place among various awards. Please note that WTMJ competes in the ‘Large Market Radio News and Talk’ field.

3rd Place: Best Continuing Coverage — Milwaukee Police Officer Shot

3rd Place: Best Spot News — Waukesha County Courthouse Evacuation

3rd Place: Best News Writing — Mother’s Day Brunch

WTMJ was also recently named as the winner of the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters Crystal Award for excellence in community service.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

