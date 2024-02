Sandy Maxx discusses The Beatles with cultural historian, Dr. Diana Belscamper, who explains what the first #1 song by The Beatles meant for their career track and to American pop culture. They also chat about the band’s 1964 Milwaukee concert and how Beatles music remains relevant in the 21st century.

WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad learns why the Milwaukee County Zoo will be having Penguin Day instead of Groundhog Day.

What does Billy Joel’s first original song since 2007 sound like?