Sandy Maxx hosts an extended version of What’s On Tap with an Alice Cooper concert announcement and a behind-the-scenes conversation with the producers of the new Milwaukee PBS documentary called “Al Capone: Prohibition and Wisconsin”. We get a Dry January update and encouragement from Go Brewing founder, Joe Chura. Plus, Oz Historian and entertainment journalist, Ryan Jay, reacts to the news about the sentencing of man who stole a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland once wore.