Sandy Maxx shares concert news about Heart and Cheap Trick returning to Milwaukee this summer. Executor of George Carlin’s Estate and Carlin’s longtime manager, Jerold Hamza, explains the case against comedy special created with artificial intelligence. United Performing Arts Fund’s Katie Korek shares what’s special about “Xanadu “at Skylight Music Theatre and Wisconsin’s Morning News team interviews local courtroom sketch artist, Jim McKiernan.