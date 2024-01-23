Sandy Maxx shares summer concert announcements from the Dave Matthews Band and Foreigner. Milwaukee Film Interim CEO, Anne Reed, visits the WTMJ Studio with her reactions to both the Academy Awards nominations and the abrupt termination of Milwaukee Bucks head coach, Adrian Griffin. The Grohmann Museum and Milwaukee Public Museum get a spotlight as Milwaukee Museum Days continues. The Song You Need To Hear is an essential U2 song that may make you feel like you’re at a Marquette basketball game or may inspire you to go to Ireland with Sandy.