SEG 1

Sandy Maxx is joined by Kaczmarik Enterprises Partnership Director Tiffany Coris to break down this year’s Kapco’s Kids2Kids Toy Drive and celebrate the Giving Toy Drive Event.

SEG 2 & SEG 3

Katie and Jason Pinkowski Santa Rampage participants join Sandy to discuss the upcoming event that causes thousands to dress up in holiday attire and take a scenic bike ride!

SEG 4 & 5

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies Co-Leaders Jean Knutson and Jan Kwiatkowski are on What’s on Tap to talk about their roles and what the Dancing Grannies do for the community of Milwaukee!