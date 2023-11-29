“What’ on Tap” is back with Sandy Maxx and to kick things off, Brandon Sneide joins the show to discuss his obsession with Elvis Pressley and Christmas.

Sandy is joined by Katie Ambrosio and Colleen Bruce of Penfield Children’s Center Early Pathways Autism Program for the middle part of the show to discuss Giving Tuesday results and their mission at Penfield Children’s Center Early Pathways Autism Program.

A one-man show is headed to Milwaukee as Sandy is with actor Richard Marsh to discuss his first American Tour of the hit show, “ Yippee Ki Yay, A Die Hard Parody”