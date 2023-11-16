On Thursday’s edition of “What’s on Tap,” Sandy Maxx sits down with Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, CEO, Beth Weirick on Tonight’s Milwaukee Downtown Holiday Lights Festival Kick-Off Extravaganza. She continues the Holiday spirit with David Caruso, President and Creative Director, David Caruso on Friday’s Milwaukee City Christmas Tree Lighting in Cheer District. Also, Adam Roberts takes a peek at Gun Deer Season tradition and David Miller of the Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival hops in studio plus the song you need to hear!