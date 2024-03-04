UPDATE at 4:34 p.m. CST: Through 5:15 p.m. CST, Racine and Waukesha Counties will be under a severe thunderstorm warning. The warning in Walworth County was extended to match that same timeline.

UPDATE at 4:25 p.m. CST: On top of the tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for Walworth County, authorities have also issued a Flood Advisory through 7:30 p.m. CST for the area.

Shortly after issuing the initial Severe Thunderstorm Warning, National Weather Service (NWS) officials declared a tornado warning for parts of Walworth County including Elkhorn, East Troy and Lauderdale Lakes, Wisconsin through 4:45 p.m. CST.

Tornado Warning including Elkhorn WI, East Troy WI and Lauderdale Lakes WI until 4:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/HRzl3f6mqr — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 4, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Weather experts have declared a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth County, Wisconsin through 4:30 p.m. CST on Monday, March 4.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS)’s alert at 3:45 p.m. CST, stretches of I-43 in Walworth County could be impacted by the thunderstorm, so remain vigilant while commuting home. Rock County is bracing for the brunt of this storm with Janesville expected to see high-speed winds, thunder and rain.

NWS officials suggest that wind gusts could reach 60 MPH with quarter-sized hail in play for Monday evening. The following communities could be impacted by this storm: Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Williams Bay, Clinton, Darien, Como, Richmond, Springfield, La Grange, Tiffany, Millard, Avalon, Delavan Lake, Foxhollow, Lima Center, Abells Corners, and Tibbets.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.