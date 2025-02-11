UPDATE on Feb. 11, 2025, at 1:15 p.m. CST: The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday, February 12th, 2025 for the following Southeast Wisconsin counties: Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee County & Waukesha Counties.

1/4: A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for southeastern Wisconsin starting tomorrow morning. Snow will overspread the area in the morning, with the heaviest snow occurring during the afternoon & evening, before ending late tomorrow night. Impacts to the Wed drive home are likely. pic.twitter.com/brGnAISpZd — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) February 11, 2025

This is currently in effect from Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 12 through 3:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Furthermore, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9:00 a.m. CST on Feb. 12 to 3 a.m. CST on Feb. 13 in the following Wisconsin counties: Fond du Lac, Dodge, Walworth & Jefferson Counties.

4/4: Big, fluffy snowflakes (dendrites) will favor snow totals on the higher end of the ranges, while smaller, grainy flakes will lead to totals on the lower end. Either way, be prepared for impacts to travel, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening! pic.twitter.com/947bkGpa1k — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) February 11, 2025

Photo: Mike Spaulding

Tracking Wednesday’s snowstorm

Wednesday could bring the first real snowstorm of 2025.

“Much of southeastern Wisconsin is in for a pretty good snow fall on Wednesday,” said Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky. “Most of the area could see 5 to 8 inches of snow.”

At issue is the timing, Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

“The Wednesday morning commute is going to fine. The snow is moving in around 9-sh,” he explained. “The way home could be terrible.”

If the National Weather Service issues a Winter Storm Warning, that could prompt some school districts to cancel school.

WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplein says the storm is one of two chances Southeast Wisconsin could see accumulating snowfall in the next week, with another shot arriving late Friday evening into the morning hours Saturday.

“Several inches of accumulation possible, yet there’s enough uncertainty at this early stage that minimal accumulation is on the table as well,” says Koplein, who notes that updated information later today and Wednesday should make things a bit more clear.