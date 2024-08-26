MILWAUKEE — With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit across the Midwest, people will need places to safely cool off. Luckily, there is a wide range of free, public places you can visit in Milwaukee and beyond to beat the heat.

Milwaukee County advises you to try a public library, park, or senior center.

First off, all Milwaukee public library branches can provide refuge for those trying to beat the heat. With 14 locations across the region, there is sure to be a safe place to cool off and read a book or catch up on work in your area. To find a public library near you, click here.

There are also five community senior centers which are air-conditioned and open to the public. You can learn more about those locations by clicking here.

Last but certainly not least, Bradford, McKinley and South Shore Rocky are all listed as open as of their update on August 26, 2024, while South Shore Beach remains closed due to elevated bacteria found in the water. Keep track of water quality at the beaches by clicking here.

Full list of cooling centers across the Milwaukee area.

The following list was provided by Milwaukee area officials concerning a heat wave in mid-June. This listing is subject to change.

Central Public Library (814 W Wisconsin Ave) Repairers of the Breach (1335 W Vliet St) Carver Splash Pad (911 W. Brown St.) Walker Square Wading Pool (1031 S. 9th St.) Tiefenthaler Wading Pool (2501 W. Galena St.) East Public Library (2320 N Cramer St) Mitchell Park (2200 W. Pierce St.) Mitchell Wading Pool (524 S. Layton Blvd.) Franklin Square Playfield (2643 N. 13th St.) Martin Luther King Public Library — Temporary (2767 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.) Mitchell Street Public Library (906 W. Historic Mitchell St.) Clarke Square Park (2300 W. Vieau Pl.) Gordon Splash Pad (2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.) Clinton E. & Bernice K. Rose Senior Center (3045 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.) Columbia Playfield (1345 W. Columbia St.) Merrill Playfield (461 N. 35th St.) Center Street Public Library (2727 W Fond du Lac Ave) Moody Splash Pad (2201 W. Auer Ave.) Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W Vliet St) Bay View Public Library (2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave) Enderis Playfield (2938 N. 32nd St.) Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 32nd St.) Washington Park Public Library (2121 N Sherman Blvd) Lucille Berrien Splash Pad (3629 N. 16th St.) Modrzejewski Playfield (1020 W. Cleveland St.) Green Bay Playfield (3818 N. 8th St.) Pulaski Indoor Pool (2701 S. 16th St.) Ben Franklin School Playground (2308 W. Nash St.) Shorewood Public Library (3920 N Murray Ave) Humboldt Wading Pool (3000 South Howell Ave.) West Milwaukee Village Centre-Community Center (1345 S 47th St) Atkinson Public Library (1960 W Atkinson Ave) Ohio Playfield (974 W. Holt Ave.) Burbank Playfield (6225 W. Adler St.) Holt Playfield (1716 W. Holt Ave.) Jacobus Wading Pool (6501 W. Hillside Ln.) Emigh Playfield (495 E. Morgan Ave.) Southgate Playfield (3350 S. 25th St.) Zablocki Public Library (3501 W Oklahoma Ave) Tippecanoe Wading Pool (1411 E. Warnimont Ave) Schulz Aquatic in Lincoln Park (1301 W. Hampton Ave) Tippecanoe Public Library (3912 S Howell Ave) Wilson Pool (1601 W. Howard Ave) West Allis Senior Center (7001 W National Ave) Hales Corners Wading Pool (5765 S. New Berlin Rd.) Wedgewood Wading Pool (7201 W. Wedgewood Dr.) Cool Waters in Greenfield Park (2028 S. 124th St.) Oak Creek Public Library (8040 S 6th St) Grobschmidt Senior Center (2424 15th Ave) South Milwaukee Public Library (1907 10th Ave) Oak Creek Community Center (8580 S Howell Ave.) Pulaski-Cudahy Wading Pool (5400 S. Swift Ave.) Sheridan Pool (4800 S. Lake Dr.) St. Francis Library (4230 S. Nicholson Ave.) Whittier School Playground (4382 S. 3rd St.) McGovern Park Senior Center (4500 W Custer Ave) Custer Playfield (4001 W. Custer Ave.) Smith Wading Pool (5462 N. 33rd St.) Villard Square Public Library (3310 W Villard Ave) Tubman Wading Pool (4750 N. 48 St.) Harriet Tubman Park (4750 N. 48th St.) Clovernook Playfield (6594 N. Landers St.) Capitol Public Library (3969 N 74th St) Dineen Splash Pad (6901 W. Vienna Ave.) Good Hope Public Library (7715 W. Good Hope Rd) Noyes Indoor Pool (8235 W. Good Hope Rd.) Lindsay Park (4360 N. 87th St.) Madison Splash Pad (9800 W. Glendale Ave.) Whitefish Bay Public Library (5420 N Marlborough Dr) Cooper Wading Pool (8701 W. Chambers St.)

