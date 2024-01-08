MILWAUKEE — With a winter storm rolling into Wisconsin on January 9th, schools across the Southeast region of the state are announcing their closures early. WTMJ’s news team will continually update this article with closures as they are announced by school districts and leaders across the region.

As of Monday night, Waukesha County has the most school closures confirmed for January 9, 2024 — though updates are expected. You can also check in with our news partners at TMJ4 for updates.

Last Update: 5:45 p.m. CST on Jan. 8, 2024.

Milwaukee County

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)

Milwaukee Scholars Charter School

Mount Mary University

New Testament Christian Academy

St. Joseph School Wauwatosa

St. Mary Parish School Hales Corners

The Institute of Technology and Academics (Remote Classes)

Universal Scholars Academy

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (Remote Classes)

Dodge County

Beaver Dam Unified School District

Hartford Area Schools

Horicon School District

Lomira School District

St. John’s Lutheran School, Mayville

St. Matthew’s Lutheran School – Iron Ridge

Watertown Unified School District

Fond du Lac County

Kewaskum Schools

Waupun School District

Jefferson County

Ft. Atkinson Schools

Jefferson County Head Start

Johnson Creek School District

Lakeside Lutheran High School – Lake Mills

Lake Mills School District

Palmyra-Eagle Schools

School District of Jefferson

Watertown Unified School District

Whitewater Unified Schools

Kenosha County

Brighton # 1 School District

Central-Westosha U.H.S.

Lakewood School-Twin Lakes

Paris Jt. 1 School District

Riverview School Silver Lake-Salem

Salem School District

Trevor-Wilmot Grade School

Wheatland Center School

Wilmot Union High School

Racine County

Burlington Area Schools

Burlington Catholic School

Raymond School District

Union Grove Union High School

Union Grove Elementary School

Yorkville Jt. #2 School District

Sheboygan County

Bethlehem Lutheran School Sheboygan

Howards Grove School District

Kohler School District

Oostburg School District

Plymouth School District

Random Lake Schools

Seton Catholic School Sheboygan

Sheboygan Area School District

Sheboygan Falls Schools

Walworth County

Badger High School

Burlington Area Schools

Burlington Catholic School

Central-Denison Elementary Lake Geneva

Delavan-Darien School District

East Troy Schools

Eastview Elementary School Lake Geneva

Elkhorn Area School District

Faith Christian School – Williams Bay

First Evangelical Lutheran School Elkhorn

Geneva Jt.#4 School District Woods

Lake Geneva Middle School

Mt. Zion Christian School Lake Geneva

Palmyra-Eagle Schools

Star Center Elementary School Pell Lake

St. Francis de Sales School – Lake Geneva

Traver Elementary School

Williams Bay Schools

Whitewater Unified Schools

Waukesha County

Amy Montessori School Brookfield

Aquinas Academy Menomonee Falls

Calvary Baptist School Menomonee Falls

Elmbrook School District

Grace Evangelical Luth. School Menomonee Falls

Heritage Christian K-12 New Berlin

Heritage Christian Preschool New Berlin

Immanuel Lutheran School Brookfield

Kindergarten Preparatory Preschool Waukesha

Menomonee Falls Schools

Mill Creek Academy

Mukwonago School District

Muskego-Norway School District

New Berlin Schools

Oconomowoc Area School District

Ottawa University – Brookfield

Palmyra-Eagle Schools

Prairie Hill Waldorf School Pewaukee

School District of Waukesha

St. Agnes School Butler

Star of Bethlehem School

St. Catherine of Alexandria Oconomowoc

St. Charles School Hartland

St. Dominic Catholic School Brookfield

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish New Berlin

St. John Vianney School Brookfield

St. Leonard School Muskego

St. Mary Parish School Menomonee Falls

St. Mary’s Visitation School Elm Grove

St. Paul’s Lutheran School Oconomowoc

The Augustine Academy

University Lake School Hartland

UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha (Remote Classes)

Waukesha County Technical College

Waukesha Catholic Schools

Washington County