MILWAUKEE — With a winter storm rolling into Wisconsin on January 9th, schools across the Southeast region of the state are announcing their closures early. WTMJ’s news team will continually update this article with closures as they are announced by school districts and leaders across the region.
As of Monday night, Waukesha County has the most school closures confirmed for January 9, 2024 — though updates are expected. You can also check in with our news partners at TMJ4 for updates.
Last Update: 5:45 p.m. CST on Jan. 8, 2024.
Milwaukee County
- Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)
- Milwaukee Scholars Charter School
- Mount Mary University
- New Testament Christian Academy
- St. Joseph School Wauwatosa
- St. Mary Parish School Hales Corners
- The Institute of Technology and Academics (Remote Classes)
- Universal Scholars Academy
- University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (Remote Classes)
Dodge County
- Beaver Dam Unified School District
- Hartford Area Schools
- Horicon School District
- Lomira School District
- St. John’s Lutheran School, Mayville
- St. Matthew’s Lutheran School – Iron Ridge
- Watertown Unified School District
Fond du Lac County
- Kewaskum Schools
- Waupun School District
Jefferson County
- Ft. Atkinson Schools
- Jefferson County Head Start
- Johnson Creek School District
- Lakeside Lutheran High School – Lake Mills
- Lake Mills School District
- Palmyra-Eagle Schools
- School District of Jefferson
- Watertown Unified School District
- Whitewater Unified Schools
Kenosha County
- Brighton # 1 School District
- Central-Westosha U.H.S.
- Lakewood School-Twin Lakes
- Paris Jt. 1 School District
- Riverview School Silver Lake-Salem
- Salem School District
- Trevor-Wilmot Grade School
- Wheatland Center School
- Wilmot Union High School
Racine County
- Burlington Area Schools
- Burlington Catholic School
- Raymond School District
- Union Grove Union High School
- Union Grove Elementary School
- Yorkville Jt. #2 School District
Sheboygan County
- Bethlehem Lutheran School Sheboygan
- Howards Grove School District
- Kohler School District
- Oostburg School District
- Plymouth School District
- Random Lake Schools
- Seton Catholic School Sheboygan
- Sheboygan Area School District
- Sheboygan Falls Schools
Walworth County
- Badger High School
- Burlington Area Schools
- Burlington Catholic School
- Central-Denison Elementary Lake Geneva
- Delavan-Darien School District
- East Troy Schools
- Eastview Elementary School Lake Geneva
- Elkhorn Area School District
- Faith Christian School – Williams Bay
- First Evangelical Lutheran School Elkhorn
- Geneva Jt.#4 School District Woods
- Lake Geneva Middle School
- Mt. Zion Christian School Lake Geneva
- Palmyra-Eagle Schools
- Star Center Elementary School Pell Lake
- St. Francis de Sales School – Lake Geneva
- Traver Elementary School
- Williams Bay Schools
- Whitewater Unified Schools
Waukesha County
- Amy Montessori School Brookfield
- Aquinas Academy Menomonee Falls
- Calvary Baptist School Menomonee Falls
- Elmbrook School District
- Grace Evangelical Luth. School Menomonee Falls
- Heritage Christian K-12 New Berlin
- Heritage Christian Preschool New Berlin
- Immanuel Lutheran School Brookfield
- Kindergarten Preparatory Preschool Waukesha
- Menomonee Falls Schools
- Mill Creek Academy
- Mukwonago School District
- Muskego-Norway School District
- New Berlin Schools
- Oconomowoc Area School District
- Ottawa University – Brookfield
- Palmyra-Eagle Schools
- Prairie Hill Waldorf School Pewaukee
- School District of Waukesha
- St. Agnes School Butler
- Star of Bethlehem School
- St. Catherine of Alexandria Oconomowoc
- St. Charles School Hartland
- St. Dominic Catholic School Brookfield
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish New Berlin
- St. John Vianney School Brookfield
- St. Leonard School Muskego
- St. Mary Parish School Menomonee Falls
- St. Mary’s Visitation School Elm Grove
- St. Paul’s Lutheran School Oconomowoc
- The Augustine Academy
- University Lake School Hartland
- UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha (Remote Classes)
- Waukesha County Technical College
- Waukesha Catholic Schools
Washington County
- Germantown School District
- Hartford Area Schools
- Holy Angels Grade School West Bend
- Kettle Moraine Lutheran H.S. Jackson
- Kewaskum Schools
- Ozaukee Christian School
- Slinger Schools
- St. Boniface Grade School Germantown
- St. Gabriel Parish School
- St. Johns Lutheran School Newburg
- Trinity Lutheran Church & School-West Bend
- UW-Milwaukee at Washington County (Remote Classes)
- West Bend School District