MILWAUKEE — Temperatures are rising across Southeast Wisconsin with an excessive heat warning in effect for the region through 7 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24.

“Wednesday will be the hottest day of summer,” said Brian Niznansky, Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist. “I’m forecasting a high temperature of 100 degrees in Milwaukee. The added humidity will make it feel more like 115 by Wednesday afternoon!”

The last time it was 100 degrees in Milwaukee — well beyond the criteria for an excessive heat warning — was June 2022 and June 2012.

“This is dangerously hot, especially for those who do not have air conditioning to keep cool,” Niznansky explained. “Everyone should limit there time and activity outdoors Wednesday afternoon.”

Seeking resources to avoid the sun and stay safe during this excessive heat warning? WTMJ has got you covered with a range of resources. If you are looking for places to cool off in Milwaukee County, click here for 70 of them. If you’re looking for refuge from the heat in the surrounding counties, click here for a list of resources.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Public Schools are currently closed due to the excessive heat. While not all classes were in session yet, a segment of the city’s schools had already begun on Aug. 14 for the early-start programs. For details on MPS schools in the heat, click here.

