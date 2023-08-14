RACINE, Wis. — As heavy rainfall cascades through much of Southeast Wisconsin, the National Weather Service (NWS) has formally issued a Flash Flood Warning for both Kenosha and Racine Counties through the early evening.

Confirmed by NWS officials at 4:30 p.m. CST on Monday, August 14, the Flash Flood Warnings for Kenosha and Racine Counties will last until 6:30 p.m. CST at the earliest. Each of the counties is also facing a Marine Warning, which was issued to encourage people to stay away from the waterfront until these dangerous conditions pass.

Although Walworth County has not reached the point of a Flash Flood Warning, weather experts issued a Flood Advisory through 6:00 p.m. for the area. A similar advisory remains in effect through 5:30 p.m. at the earliest for Ozaukee, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

Monday looking like it will easily be the rainiest day of summer. Widespread 1-2” of rain in SE Wisconsin with locally higher amounts likely. #drought buster potential #wiwx #weather pic.twitter.com/pKfkI6lhNf — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) August 13, 2023

RAIN TOTALS — Closing in on 3" in some parts of Dodge County.

Rainfall continues across much of SE Wisconsin. Still time to see these numbers go up.



Track the rain: https://t.co/L08OBQXE3n#wiwx @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/dXbgphGU0h — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) August 14, 2023

This is a developing weather story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

