MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking severe thunderstorms across Fond du Lac, Waukesha, Dodge and Jefferson counties through 3:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday afternoon. Rain is expected to last throughout the evening for much of south/central Wisconsin.
Severe thunderstorm warnings for Dodge County have since been extended through 3:30 p.m. CST.
WTMJ will update this story as new details are announced.
