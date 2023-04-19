MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking severe thunderstorms across Fond du Lac, Waukesha, Dodge and Jefferson counties through 3:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday afternoon. Rain is expected to last throughout the evening for much of south/central Wisconsin.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Dodge County have since been extended through 3:30 p.m. CST.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Beaver Dam WI, Juneau WI and Fall River WI until 3:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/6tnbeOjmiL — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 19, 2023

WTMJ will update this story as new details are announced.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

REPORT: Marquette dean issued letter identifying student who suddenly passed away in residence hall