A strong line of severe thunderstorms is blowing through southeast Wisconsin Thursday evening and into the night hours.

The National Weather Service tracking a line of storms from south-central Wisconsin up into the southeast portion of the state. The NWS says the line of storms is carrying wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour along with heavy rain and potentially damaging hail.

Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for south Walworth County. Other storms moving from Racine County into Milwaukee County pic.twitter.com/IQBpoJ2CU8 — Craig Koplien (@CraigKoplien) April 20, 2023

While the storms are blowing through Wisconsin fairly quickly, the entire southeast portion of the state is under a Tornado Watch until 8 o’clock Thursday night.

NEW WARNINGS on April 20, 2023: While all warnings from Wednesday passed overnight, a new severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Jefferson County until 5:00 p.m. CST at the earliest. Please note that 20 counties on the south and central regions of Wisconsin are under a tornado warning. Click below for details.

READ: South & Central Wisconsin enter tornado watch Thursday afternoon into evening

UPDATE at 4:10 p.m. CST on April 19, 2023: Flash flood warnings are now in effect for Ozaukee and Dodge counties, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). This warning began at 4:00 p.m. and will run through 8:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday night.

UPDATE at 3:15 p.m. CST on April 19, 2023: NWS officials have extended the severe thunderstorm warning for Ozaukee and Dodge counties through 3:45 p.m. at the earliest. Furthermore, a Marine warning is in effect for Ozaukee, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties through 5:00 p.m. CST.

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking severe thunderstorms across Fond du Lac, Waukesha, Dodge and Jefferson counties through 3:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday afternoon. Rain is expected to last throughout the evening for much of south/central Wisconsin.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Dodge County have since been extended through 3:30 p.m. CST.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Beaver Dam WI, Juneau WI and Fall River WI until 3:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/6tnbeOjmiL — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 19, 2023

