MILWAUKEE — Temperatures have surpassed 80 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Wisconsin as Milwaukee approaches record-high temperatures in the afternoon & evening.

According to TMJ4 Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn, the all-time record high temperature for Milwaukee on April 12 is 82 degrees. That record was set in 1977 and has not been surpassed since. She projects that Milwaukee could reach 83 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

By Noon, most of the region lingered between the mid-to-high 70s with the Wisconsin Dells and Sheboygan hitting 80 degrees in that timeframe. Milwaukee stood at 77 degrees, as did Madison. Kenosha, Racine and Port Washington all hit 78 degrees by Noon.

12 PM | First 80° on the board today! Temps will continue to climb this afternoon, with #Milwaukee potentially breaking today's record high temp of 82°. @TMJ4 pic.twitter.com/CTE3nZQKjO — Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) April 12, 2023

RELATED: Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to wildfire conditions

Due to the powerful and sudden heat, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire southern half of Wisconsin through the afternoon. Furthermore, Gov. Tony Evers called a state of emergency due to the high fire danger across the state.

Please note that dead/dormant vegetation are significant factors that cause high fire danger. As a result, burning is heavily restricted through 8:00 p.m. CST. If you had plans that involved burning of any kind, you are encouraged to reschedule.

Keep an eye out for strong southwesterly winds throughout the day with gusts estimated to reach up to 35 MPH. Woloszyn stated earlier in the day that these winds would push temperatures approx. 30 degrees higher, contributing significantly to Wednesday’s higher-than-normal temperatures across Wisconsin.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Chetek worker spoke with officer two hours before shooting — ‘She was waving to people as they drove down the street’