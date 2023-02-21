MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is bracing for a winter storm event that could bring high-speed winds, heavy snowfall and thick ice across the south and central regions of the state from Wednesday morning through Noon on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has upgraded its advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for much of the state — though the expectations are different for each region. Heavy snowfall is expected to more more heavily concentrated in the middle of the state, but as we move further south, the likelihood of hail and ice are more prevalent.

Weather authorities say Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties may experience snowfall between 6 and 10 inches with 40+ MPH winds in play. The same is anticipated for Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

Moving further south, the following areas will brace for a less harsh snowfall and an increased likelihood of icy conditions: Milwaukee, Waukesha, Iowa, Dane and Jefferson counties. NWS officials forecast 2-to-4 inches of snow and sleet with accumulating ice up to a quarter of an inch.

Across the southeast and south-central section of the state — particularly in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties — NWS officials are bracing for “significant icing” with as much as one half of an inch of ice accumulating across the region. Weather authorities are also bracing the community for the potential of power outages, tree damage and hazardous travel.

In fact, the ice accumulation could grow so significant that travel would become nearly impossible. For the safety of yourself and others, make a backup plan in case of a storm-related emergency including a safety go-bag or alternate travel/work plans for the duration of this storm.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

