MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts.

According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin after 10 p.m. For some counties, that rain will become wet, heavy snow after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Along with wetter Wisconsin weather, expect 25-to-35 MPH winds to the northeast on Thursday morning, switching to northwest winds in the afternoon.

Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties may stay warm enough for precipitation to stay as rain with highs of 40 near the lakefront. Those residing around the inland counties may want to keep snow shovels handy: Wisconsin weather will fall into the 30s with seven-to-nine inches of snow expected from Fond du Lac to Madison.

Expect the weekend to begin on a brighter note as the poor Wisconsin weather passes. Light snow will linger into Friday morning, but it won’t stay for long as high pressure rebuilds.

Sunny skies return with highs in the upper 30s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday, and warm temperatures looking to stick around into next week.

