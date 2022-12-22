MILWAUKEE — College students across the city are rejoicing as Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UW-Milwaukee) are both closing down on Thursday, Dec. 22 into the Christmas holiday with Winter Storm Elliott threatening to bring high-speed winds and bitter cold to much of the state.

UW-Milwaukee announced that all of the final exams scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Thursday or later have been postponed because of Winter Storm Elliott. In-person finals set for 7:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., as well as those being held online, are going to resume as usual.

“The university understands that this causes disruption for students and instructors, but the safety of our campus community — including students who will travel far distances to get home — comes first,” UW-Milwaukee officials stated. “Residence halls, as usual, will remain open during winter break. Services, such as dining and campus shuttles, will operate under limited schedules.”

WEATHER WATCH: Warning goes into effect with Winter Storm Elliott bringing high-speed wind, bitter cold to Wisconsin

Instructors are expected to contact students about rescheduling in the near future. If you need more information, visit the UW-Milwaukee website by clicking here.

Marquette University has opted to close its campuses at Noon instead. However, classes aren’t in session at this time because of winter break, so this only pertains to students and faculty who are on-site for the holidays.

Employees who are able to work from home are likely going to, per Marquette officials. Still, only the Marquette University Police Department, Information Technology Services and Facilities Planning and Management offices will remain open.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: UWM students emotional, relieved by Respect for Marriage Act approval