The cold is coming, and coming fast.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday morning.

Specific times were not released; however, lows could reach the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday night. These temperatures could kill plants and damage unprotected plumbing with water present.

A few rain showers are possible Sunday north of I-94, otherwise expect colder conditions into next week. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Sunday night.



Monday will be quite breezy with northwest winds gusting to 35 mph keeping wind chills in the 20s.#swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/8cUkTMibKG — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 15, 2022

Check back to this story for more updates as they are made known.

