It’s has been a great stretch of weather across southeastern Wisconsin, but that is soon to be ushered out by rain. A cold front will move through the area according to TMJ4 Meteoroligist Brian Gotter as well as the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

A widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected from now through early Tuesday morning. Locally higher amounts ranging from 3-5 inches may occur in southeastern WI, where heavier rain may linger for an extended period of time Sunday and Monday. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nZRs6E4740 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) September 10, 2022

The rain could and heavy at times aided by cooler temperatures. The rain should persist through Sunday and some of the day Monday, as Monday will have scattered downpours with gusty winds and temperatures in the mid-60s. Depending on your location, rain totals are being predicted up to 4 inches.

WTMJ will have updates during the day here and on air.