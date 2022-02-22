A winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin continues until 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Brian Niznansky of TODAY’s TMJ4 says:

Freezing rain through the night created very icy conditions north and west of Milwaukee. Temperatures remained just above freezing for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, but that is changing this morning. Rain will change to freezing rain for all of Southeast Wisconsin. The heaviest freezing rain may fall around midday. Up to 0.25″ of total freezing rain is possible. Untreated roads will be very slick. A little bit of sleet may also mix in this afternoon. The freezing rain should end by 5 p.m.