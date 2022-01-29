There is the potential for an impactful snowstorm Wednesday and Thursday next week, but the exact track of the storm is still uncertain.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee says theres “a good chance” that a strong storm system will bring a swath of heavy snow to portions of the Midwest, but the line of where the snow will go remains to be predicted.

2/4: Among other things, this will depend on the timing and strength of Tuesday’s cold front, as well as the interaction between two mid level atmospheric waves, both of which are currently located over the north central Pacific Ocean! — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 29, 2022

3/4: Right now, areas to our south are slightly favored for the heavier snow compared to southern Wisconsin, but this could still shift north (or farther south), with impactful snow affecting southern and southeastern Wisconsin. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 29, 2022

4/4: Keep an eye out for forecast updates in the coming days, especially if you have travel plans across the Midwest and Great Lakes next week. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 29, 2022

Check back to WTMJ for more updates as the system develops.

This comes as areas of the Northeast recieved as much as 2 feet of snow Saturday, including Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City, along wtih localized flooding.