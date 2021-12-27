A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin starting at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory is for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Walworth, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties.

Another round of snow and a wintry mix is likely late tomorrow. A few inches of snow is possible, especially northwest of Milwaukee, says Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

“The overall weather pattern is definitely starting to look much more active and winter-like,” said Niznanski.

Niznanski also warns of a potential storm system for the upcoming New Year’s Weekend.