MILWAUKEE — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Dodge counties until 8 p.m. Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/wHoOP1lu0f — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 8, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.

Get the latest weather information here.