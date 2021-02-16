A winter storm warning remains in effect for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties until noon Tuesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties until noon as well.

Storm Team 4 Brian Niznansky says:

Heavy lake snow will continue through the morning commute for locations along the lake from southern Milwaukee to Racine and Kenosha counties. The snow should taper off to flurries elsewhere. Total snow will range from a dusting well northwest of Milwaukee Metro, 2-4″ for northern and western suburbs, 4-8″ for the city of Milwaukee, and 8-12″ for lakeshore southern Milwaukee to Kenosha.

Another chance for light snow returns Wednesday evening and, we may even see some lake effect snow again on Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer the rest of the week, but still well below normal. We’ll have highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits. We may return to the 30s by the end of the weekend!

Milwaukee’s official observation site at General Mitchell International Airport recorded a snow depth of 22″ this morning. This is the deepest snow depth recorded in Milwaukee since January 2001. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) February 16, 2021